Arsenal could reportedly get a chance to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl in this summer’s transfer window after first holding talks over a deal back in January.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners still hold a concrete interest in the Germany international, but he’s there for the taking at €30million, according to Sport Bild.

Weigl could be a quality signing for Arsenal in midfield, and Bild claim Dortmund are not that keen on losing him.

However, they have spent a lot money on bringing players in this summer, and would cash in on Weigl if the right offer came in.

Arsenal fans will now surely be hoping to see their club make an offer, as the 23-year-old would surely be a considerable upgrade on the under-performing and error-prone Granit Xhaka.

Weigl has also filled in in defence for Dortmund, so could also be an option there for Arsenal, in what has been a problem position for Unai Emery.

All in all, this potential move makes sense and could be one of the more affordable options out there for AFC this summer.