£100m-rated Real Madrid transfer target’s family spotted house hunting in Spanish capital

Christian Eriksen’s family have reportedly dropped a huge hint of a possible move to Real Madrid this summer as they’ve been seen house hunting in the city.

The 27-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Tottenham since joining the club from Ajax in 2013, as he’s scored 66 goals and provided 86 assists in 277 appearances.

With that in mind, Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to keep the Danish international in north London moving forward as Spurs look to build on their progress last year which included a memorable run to the Champions League final.

However, the Argentine tactician could be fighting a losing battle, as The Times report that Eriksen’s family have been seen house hunting in Madrid, amid speculation linking the £100m-rated Tottenham playmaker with a move to Real Madrid.

It could be that it’s merely an investment project or perhaps Atletico Madrid have their own transfer plans, but as noted by the report, Eriksen has been heavily linked with Los Blancos and so that would seem to fit if he were planning ahead with a move to join the European giants in mind.

While that would be a huge boost for Madrid, they do already have the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio to play similar roles to Eriksen, and so Zinedine Zidane may well have to formulate a plan to offload players too in order to raise funds and create space in the squad.

The La Liga giants have already signed Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy this summer as Zidane oversees a squad overhaul following their disappointing campaign last time out.

It now seems as though Eriksen could be the latest to join that revolution, and although no such deal will materialise without an agreement between Real Madrid and Tottenham, the fact that they’re even looking at houses in the Spanish capital would suggest that there is some degree of confidence that a move will happen this summer.