AC Milan plot €60m double raid on Euro giants, medical next week for possible second summer signing

AC Milan are reportedly set to try and complete a double raid on Real Madrid for Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos this summer.

As noted by Football Italia, Rade Krunic is expected to be confirmed as Milan’s first summer signing after an €8m deal with Empoli was agreed, although there has yet to be an official confirmation of that swoop from the club.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €35m+ attacking ace on radar, loan swoops for duo eager to join

Nevertheless, having also already undergone his medical, it’s expected that he will join the Italian giants this summer, and so the focus has switched to other reinforcements arriving.

As noted by Marca, Milan are expected to wrap up the signing of Hernandez early next week, with a €20m transfer fee and a six-year contract being touted in the report.

Further, it’s noted that he will undergo his medical on Monday, and so it seems as though Marco Giampaolo will be bolstering his options at left-back, with question marks now surely being raised over Ricardo Rodriguez, Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic as that is one too many in that department.

However, that might not be the only swoop Milan plan on Real Madrid this summer, as it’s reported by Calciomercato that Ceballos is also on their radar, and they could be willing to make a key statement with a €40m bid for the classy midfielder.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Bernabeu, and so much like Hernandez, he could welcome the idea of starting a new challenge elsewhere and becoming a focal point in Giampaolo’s XI.

The Italian tactician is well known for his attractive and expansive style of play, and it relies on having technically gifted and composed midfielders to dominate things in that area of the pitch. Ceballos in that regard would arguably be a perfect fit, but time will tell if Real Madrid are firstly open to selling, and if the touted €40m offer is enough.