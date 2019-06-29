Bad news for Arsenal as Premier League side put £100M price tag onto head of Gunners transfer target

Arsenal have been dealt a bit of a blow in their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha, after Crystal Palace slapped a huge £100M price tag onto the head of the forward.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are firmly in the hunt for Ivorian international Zaha, however it seems like they’re going to have to fork out a huge sum to buy him, as Palace have put a £100M price tag on the striker’s head.

This news will come as a big blow to take for Arsenal, as they’ve surely now been priced out of a move for Zaha should Palace stand their ground on this one.

The Gunners already have one of the best attacks in the Premier League, with Unai Emery having the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to pick from.

Bringing in Zaha would’ve added yet another dimension to the Gunners’ already devastating attack, however after this news, it seems like the player’s potential move to north London may have been shrouded in doubt.

Zaha has been Palace’s poster boy for a number of seasons now, with the Ivorian proving to be the club’s main man time and time again.

Losing him would come as a huge loss for the Eagles, however given their stance on the player’s price, it seems like the forward won’t not be leaving Selhurst Park any time soon.