Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Donny van de Beek’s situation this summer as they could swoop for the Ajax starlet and Real Madrid transfer target.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in 57 appearances as he helped Ajax to a domestic double and a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Sadly for the Dutch giants, that squad is being dismantled this summer it seems as BBC Sport note Barcelona have already signed Frenkie de Jong, while speculation remains rife over where Matthijs de Ligt will go next, as per the Express.

Now it appears as though Van de Beek is another one at risk of moving on ahead of next season, as Mundo Deportivo report that should Barcelona offload a midfielder and Real Madrid fail to improve their €50m offer for the €60m-65m rated star, the Catalan giants could hijack their rivals’ move.

Given his technical quality, tactical understanding of the game and creativity in the final third, Van de Beek would arguably be another perfect fit for the reigning La Liga champions alongside De Jong in their midfield next season.

In turn, it makes a lot of sense for Barcelona to be linked, although as noted by Marca last month, the Dutchman is seen as a smart alternative to Paul Pogba for Real Madrid, given the huge difference between their respective touted price-tags.

The capital club would arguably be well advised to go for Van de Beek instead, and if they choose to switch their focus to him and improve their offer, that would suggest that Barcelona will miss out and should have alternatives lined up just in case if coach Ernesto Valverde is keen to bolster that area of his squad this summer.