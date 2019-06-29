Barcelona’s summer transfer budget is set to bolstered soon, the Catalan giants are close to agreeing the sale of this star with La Liga giants Valencia.

According to reports, Barcelona star Rafinha is close to sealing a transfer to Valencia, the versatile ace is expected to join his new club before the start of pre-season.

This is according to Spanish football journalist Hector Gomez, an agreement between the two clubs over the star’s transfer is close:

El @valenciacf ha cerrado un acuerdo con Rafinha que rebaja su ficha y cobrará 2 millones netos. El acuerdo con el @FCBarcelona_es esperan cerrarlo en las próximas horas para que inicie la pretemporada. El VCF aprieta para bajar precio pero posturas están cerca. pic.twitter.com/CYFk84SZN8 — Héctor Gómez ? (@Generaldepie_) June 28, 2019

According to highly-accurate Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Valencia will pay around €15m to Barcelona for the star’s signing, however the amount the club pay will be dependent on whether or not Rafinha can stay fit.

It’s understood that Valencia will pay a yearly instalment of €5m to the Catalan giants for the ace’s signature, however, this will be dropped to €2m should the ace fail to be available for 75% of matches due to injury.

Check out the overview of the potential deal here.

If Valencia can manage to keep Rafinha fit – they will have a seriously talented player on their hands, the Brazilian has the tools to be a game-changing addition to the side who finished fourth in La Liga last season.

Rafinha is an extremely versatile player, the ace has played all across midfield and attack during his career and this could make it easy for him to break into the side’s first-team and establish himself as a key player.