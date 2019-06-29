Speculation has been rife on Romelu Lukaku’s future at Man Utd for weeks, and it’s reported that the club could have a decision to make this weekend.

The 26-year-old struggled badly last season, as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: Video: Amazing behind-the-scenes insight as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s family soak in £50m transfer to Man Utd

Coupled with a possible change in approach from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season as the Norwegian tactician appeared to prefer to play with pace and plenty of movement up front in the second half of last season, it raises question marks over Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, Inter are ready to test their resolve by launching a bid this weekend, as it was claimed on Friday night that they will make their offer ‘within 24 hours’.

It’s added that the bid will be worth £62.8m in total, comprising of £9m for a two-year loan coupled with an obligation to buy for just short of £54m.

The touted timeline is also explained as the Nerazzurri will be able to start signing players from Sunday onwards as their Financial Fair Play concerns are set to be relaxed.

In turn, things appear to be falling into place to try and prise Lukaku away from Man Utd, but ultimately it remains to be seen if that deal is appealing to Solskjaer or not.

On one hand, Lukaku would be off the books and it would create space in the squad to allow the United boss to bring in a replacement of his own choosing to continue to stamp his mark on the group and to fit his ideas on their style of play moving forward.

However, in contrast, the structure of the deal wouldn’t give him an immediate financial boost to reinvest the funds back into the squad, and so that could be a stumbling block between the two clubs if there is no compromise on how the deal is set up.

Importantly though, according to Sky Sport Italia, it’s suggested that Man Utd could be willing to green light such a move, with Lukaku dropping a big point on social media it seems too by wearing Inter colours in his latest Instagram stories post, or perhaps it was merely a very timely coincidence.