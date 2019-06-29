Blow for Brendan Rodgers as influential Leicester City figure leaves club

Leicester City have suffered a setback as Head of Player Development Dmitri Halajko has left to join West Ham Utd.

Halajko joined the Foxes in 2017 and has been a key figure in their academy since, which in turn makes it a disappointing blow for all concerned at the King Power Stadium.

It’s a move up for him though on a personal level as the Leicester Mercury report that he will become head coach of the U23s side at West Ham, and so it was evidently a challenge that he couldn’t turn down.

Time will tell who Leicester draft in to fill his previous role, but Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that they’ve got the credentials to do the job well in order to support him and bring through more talent rather than having to splash the cash on new signings.