Chelsea could recall £50m misfit this summer to solve key issue facing new boss

Chelsea are reportedly considering recalling Alvaro Morata from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid unless they pay £50m for him this summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues from Real Madrid in 2017, but he managed just 24 goals in 72 appearances as he struggled to adapt and have a positive influence in the side on a consistent basis.

In turn, he was sent to Atleti on an 18-month loan deal in January, and went on to score six goals in 17 outings in the second half of the campaign to rediscover some form.

Chelsea have a real headache this summer given their transfer ban from UEFA, and coupled with Eden Hazard’s exit, Maurizio Sarri’s successor has a real job on their hands to find the necessary solutions to ensure that they can cope next season.

There are obvious solutions available with Tammy Abraham perhaps now ready to be given a chance at Stamford Bridge after scoring plenty of goals to fire Aston Villa back up to the Premier League last year.

He’ll return this summer to try and prove himself at Chelsea, while Olivier Giroud will continue to push for a starting place.

However, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea could now bring Morata back to the club this summer by cutting short his loan deal at Atleti, unless the Spanish giants are ready to splash out £50m to sign him on a permanent basis.

Time will tell if they are able to come up with the money, but from a Chelsea perspective it could be argued that if needs must this summer, Morata could yet play a role under the new boss and at least give them a short-term solution until their ban is over.

As noted by The Express, Frank Lampard continues to be heavily linked with the Chelsea job, and so if he does land the role, much will surely depend on his plans and whether or not he believes that Morata could flourish in his system and style of play.