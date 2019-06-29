Daniel Levy offers €70m-rated Tottenham ace to Euro giants amid contract concerns

With his contract set to expire next year, Christian Eriksen has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The Dane has been an instrumental figure for Spurs since his move from Ajax in 2013, as he’s bagged 66 goals and 86 assists in 277 appearances.

In turn, they’ll surely be desperate to avoid losing him as in order to build on the progress made last season, Mauricio Pochettino will want to build on what he has already rather than try to replace any outgoing individuals.

Unfortunately for Tottenham though, it would appear as though the Eriksen case is becoming increasingly tricky, as after The Times had reported his family had been seen house hunting in Madrid, Marca now claim that Levy has offered the playmaker to the La Liga giants.

That’s due to the fact that his contract expires next summer, and so naturally if Spurs are aware that he won’t sign a new deal, they will want to sell him on for a fee rather than risk losing him for nothing.

‘Daniel Levy, president of Spurs, a few days ago called José Ángel Sánchez, general manager of Real Madrid, offering the services of the midfielder, after the repeated refusal of Eriksen to renew a contract that ends on June 30, 2020. The midfielder is ready to wait and be free just a year from now,’ Sport Witness report, as per the paper edition of Marca.

It’s added in that report that Eriksen is said to be valued at €70m by Tottenham, but Real Madrid aren’t interested in paying such a hefty fee for him, and so it remains to be seen if the two sides can reach a compromise this summer.

It’s been a busy period for Los Blancos already as they look to rebuild Zinedine Zidane’s squad, with Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy all being signed already.

Time will tell if Eriksen will be the next world class addition to the side, but with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio still in the squad, Zidane will surely have to offload players and balance the books too before he can start splashing out again.