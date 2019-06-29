Deal close: Barcelona edging closer to sealing €15M departure of Blaugrana star according to journalist

Barcelona are said to be closing in on the sale of Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez to fellow La Liga side Celta Vigo according to respected journalist Gerard Romero.

According to Romero on Twitter, Barcelona are close to selling Suarez to Celta for a fee of around €15M, with the deal set to be closed at some point tomorrow.

If Barcelona do manage to get this deal over the line, it should be seen as a solid piece of business from the club, as they’d be bringing in €15M by selling one of their least-valued players.

Suarez has failed to cement himself in Barca’s starting XI in recent seasons, something that lead to the player being loaned out to Arsenal in January last season, however during his stay in north London, the Spaniard only managed to six appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

By selling Suarez for this amount, Barca will not only be adding another €15M to their books, but also clearing Suarez’s wages off the wage bill in the process.

???? DENIS SUÁREZ.

Celta y Barça negocian ahora mismo los últimos detalles del traspaso del gallego. Previsión de cerrar mañana la operación

? 15M ( incluye variables ) #mercato @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/THseXShnYW — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 29, 2019

Moving to Celta Vigo seems like a wise move from Suarez, as the club struggled dearly in La Liga last year as they narrowly avoided relegation, something Suarez will be looking to make sure doesn’t happen again should he end up swapping the Nou Camp for the Balaidos.

Does Barca selling Suarez mean that they’ve got their eye on bringing in more midfield reinforcements during this summer transfer window? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…