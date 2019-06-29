Deal close: Klopp holds personal talks with Liverpool star to convince him to pen new five-year contract

Jurgen Klopp’s involvement in Divock Origi’s contract talks with Liverpool could reportedly play a crucial role in getting him to sign a new deal.

The 24-year-old has continued to struggle to secure regular football with the Merseyside giants, but he proved to be a crucial part of the squad last season with some key goals.

He ended the campaign with eight goals and two assists in 22 appearances, including some pivotal efforts against Barcelona and Tottenham in the latter stages of the successful Champions League run.

In turn, coupled with Daniel Sturridge leaving on a free this summer with his deal expiring, Liverpool are seemingly keen to avoid allowing the same thing to happen to Origi.

As reported by Football Insider, it’s claimed that Klopp held talks with the Belgian forward during his holiday in a bid to convince him to sign a new five-year deal at Anfield, and there is a sense of confidence that the two parties will reach an agreement on an extended stay together.

Origi’s current deal expires next summer though, and so whether it’s with a view of keeping him on to play a key role or to simply ensure that they don’t lose out on a significant transfer fee as he edges closer to becoming a free agent, signing a new deal would make sense from the club’s perspective.

Nevertheless, Origi will surely want assurances before he puts pen to paper, as with competition for places fierce at the Merseyside giants, he could continue to struggle for playing time and that might be a decisive factor in whether or not he decides to agree to a new long-term deal.

Ultimately, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ahead of him in the pecking order and forming Klopp’s preferred attacking trident, he will likely have to remain patient and have an impact when given an opportunity.