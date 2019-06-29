Double swoop: Tottenham eyeing exciting €95m+ rated duo to bolster Pochettino’s squad

Tottenham are reportedly continuing to eye transfer targets this summer with Nicolo Zaniolo and Donny van de Beek linked with moves.

After another top-four finish in the Premier League last season coupled with their run to the Champions League final, Spurs must now kick on and compete for major honours consistently.

In order to do so, Mauricio Pochettino will want to keep his current squad intact and strengthen where possible, and it appears as though he has his sights set on two classy signings in particular.

As per HITC, aside from splashing out on Tanguy Ndombele, Tottenham are also linked with moves for Zaniolo and Van de Beek, which would arguably give them one of the most promising midfields in Europe.

It will certainly cost them though, as the Express note that the Ajax star is likely to cost around €60m this summer after enjoying a brilliant campaign with the Eredivisie champions, while Zaniolo could set Spurs back a further €35m, as per Football Italia.

Nevertheless, given the quality and potential that the pair have shown thus far in their respective careers, they would add a great combination of energy, creativity and an eye for goal to complement the options that Pochettino already has at his disposal.

However, it would perhaps raise further question marks over the futures of Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, as the pair would surely fall further down the pecking order.