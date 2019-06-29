Fabinho reveals which Liverpool player Jurgen Klopp considers ‘IRREPLACEABLE’

Fabinho has been discussing Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino and has revealed that Jurgen Klopp considers his compatriot ‘irreplaceable’.

The Merseyside giants have seen multiple individuals step up and play crucial roles over the last two seasons as they have now emerged as a real threat both domestically and in Europe.

Firmino not only has scored goals consistently but his work ethic and defensive contribution is pivotal to the Reds too as he sets the tone up front with his pressing and ultimately gets things going for his side whether it’s lifting the tempo or creating dangerous opportunities.

With that in mind, it’s no real surprise that Fabinho has revealed how highly rated his compatriot is with Klopp, as the German tactician undoubtedly appreciates what he brings to the table.

“At Liverpool he is the perfect player there for that position,” he told the ‘Hoje Sim’ podcast, as per Sport Witness. “Because he’s a smart guy, a guy who helps a lot in the build-up. A guy that from time to time I see him on the side recovering balls. I say, ‘Thanks, Firmino, cheers for the help’ (laughs).

“And with our characteristic of the two open players, he helps a lot because he scores goals and gives players the ball to score goals as well. And Klopp says that an irreplaceable player for him is Firmino.

“And I’m going to talk about my vision: I’ve always liked him a lot, but when you follow him every day, you realise that the guy is different. The guy is very good.”

Firmino will hope to continue to lead the line for Liverpool next season and win more trophies, although they did impressively well without him in the latter stages of last year too as he struggled with an injury problem.