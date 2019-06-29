Fee set: Man Utd want £150m to green light superstar’s exit with key condition

Man Utd will reportedly demand £150m to allow Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford this summer, and it’s suggested that they want just cash.

As noted by The Sun, there has been speculation regarding a possible swap deal with Real Madrid, involving Gareth Bale going in the opposite direction.

That would certainly suit the Spanish giants as they would be acquiring a world-class midfielder to further strengthen Zinedine Zidane’s squad, while question marks have long been raised over Bale’s future at the Bernabeu due to his injury record and lack of playing time in the latter stages of last season following the Frenchman’s return.

However, it is now reported by The Mirror that not only do Man Utd have a £150m price-tag on Pogba, but that they want straight cash for the 26-year-old in order to approve of an exit this summer.

For all the scrutiny and criticism that Pogba came under last season, he had his most productive campaign to date with 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances.

Nevertheless, as per ESPN, he raised doubts over his future himself earlier this month by suggesting that he’s ready for a new challenge and so that seemed to open the door for a swoop from Madrid.

Based on the report above though, that could now become complicated due to Man Utd’s demands, as having already splashed out on Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy, it remains to be seen how much is left in the transfer budget for Real Madrid this summer to continue to rebuild Zidane’s squad.

Further, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro among others still battling for a starting berth, Zidane has a tricky balance to find between keeping them happy and strengthening his squad.