Frank Lampard planning staff at Chelsea with personal call to club legend claims journalist

Frank Lampard continues to be heavily linked with the Chelsea job this summer, and it’s reported he has contacted another Blues legend to be part of his coaching staff.

As noted by The Sun, the 41-year-old is widely expected to become Maurizio Sarri’s successor, with the latest suggestion being that he will be in charge before pre-season begins next week.

It comes after an impressive spell with Derby County last season, as the Rams fell agonisingly short of securing promotion back to the Premier League in Lampard’s first season at the helm.

With Sarri joining Juventus, the role has opened up at Chelsea and it could a club legend who steps in and tries to guide them through a tricky time given their transfer ban and the exit of Eden Hazard for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

While the wait goes on for official confirmation from Chelsea of the appointment, if Lampard is set to get the job then the former midfield star will surely already be busy planning now to ensure that he can make a quick start to life at Stamford Bridge.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, the possible future Chelsea boss has personally contacted Gianfranco Zola with a view of keeping him on to be part of his coaching staff in west London next season as an assistant.

Zola was working alongside Sarri last season and so he could be a useful figure to have around for Lampard to gain a better knowledge and insight of the current squad while building for a brighter future together.

Time will tell if that’s a role that would appeal to the Italian, or if perhaps gaining more experience as a No.2 last season has led him to wanting to have a crack at another top job if one becomes available to him.