“He has earned this opportunity” – Rio Ferdinand sends heartwarming welcome message to new Man United signing Wan-Bissaka

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand has posted a heartwarming welcome message to new Red Devils signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka following the defender’s transfer to the club.

United confirmed the signing of Wan-Bissaka yesterday, with the player now seemingly set to take over the club’s right-back role for the foreseeable future.

And following this move, club legend Ferdinand took to Twitter to send the youngster a heartwarming welcome message.

Following the announcement of Wan-Bissaka’s completed transfer, Ferdinand sent him a message on Twitter which stated “Talented, Young, English & importantly hungry – great place to start. He has earned this opportunity & I wish Wan-Bissaka all the luck in the world on this new journey”

It was a lovely gesture from Ferdinand, one that we’re sure Wan-Bissaka would’ve appreciated a lot as well.

Talented, Young, English & importantly hungry – great place to start. He has earned this opportunity & I wish Wan-Bissaka all the luck in the world on this new journey ?? @ManUtd https://t.co/7pggBILal2 pic.twitter.com/ygYflWWNbo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 29, 2019

Man United seem to have an absolute gem on their hands with Wan-Bissaka, especially if his performances last season are anything to go off.

The English youngster was one of the most consistent and impressive defenders in the Premier League last season, with his form seemingly catching the eye of Man United.

The Red Devils definitely needed to bolster their options at right-back following the departure of club captain Antonio Valencia, and that’s exactly what they’ve done by acquiring Wan-Bissaka this summer.