Liverpool convinced they were right to sell Coutinho for these TWO key reasons

Liverpool are reportedly convinced that they made the right decision to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m in January 2018.

Question marks were raised at the time as the Merseyside giants opted to sell the Brazilian playmaker despite the fact that he was flourishing as one of their best players and was working brilliantly with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, it certainly looks like they struck gold by green lighting the move as they’ve gone on to look even stronger without him having been involved in a thrilling Premier League title race last season while winning the Champions League after back-to-back appearances in the final.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to adjust and ensure that they look an even bigger threat in the final third without Coutinho pulling the strings, and as per The Express, the club believes that they were 100% right to sell the Brazilian international as it ultimately led to the signings of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Prior to the duo arriving at Anfield, Liverpool’s defence was consistently picked out as their weakest area as they were porous at the back and their goalkeepers failed to entirely convince.

In turn, it’s hard to disagree with the report as ultimately Liverpool now have a more balanced and stronger squad overall and look capable of challenging and winning major trophies for many more years while Coutinho continues to toil at Barcelona with doubts over his future at the Nou Camp.