Man United legend Gary Neville TROLLS Liverpool after Red Devils complete Wan-Bissaka transfer

Man United legend Gary Neville took to Instagram to troll Liverpool yesterday, as the Red Devils confirmed the signing of highly-rated defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United announce the signing of Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace yesterday, something that finally put an end to the transfer saga surrounding the player.

It was a signing that United definitely needed given the fact they lost club captain Antonio Valencia recently after his deal with the club expired, combined with the declination of Ashley Young.

Wan-Bissaka’s arrival means that United have their right-back position sorted for many years into the future, an aspect that makes this signing look like a bit of a bargain.

The announcement from United would’ve been a great sight to see for all of their fans, and former players by the looks of it.

Following the announcement, club legend Gary Neville took to Instagram to troll United’s rivals Liverpool.

Neville commented on United’s official post confirming Wan-Bissaka’s arrival, saying “He hates….”, a chant that United fans often used regarding Neville as a dig towards LFC fans.

We knew the two clubs and their fanbases hated each other, but this just takes it to a whole new level!