Manchester United have £31.4M transfer offer for Champions League winner rejected by Euro giants

Man United have had an offer of £31.4M (€35M) for Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic rejected.

According to Sport, United had tabled an offer of £31.4M for the World Cup finalist, however Barca were quick to turn it down, with the Spanish giants holding out for €50M instead.

United are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer given the fact that they lost Ander Herrera after the Spaniard left on a free this month, thus it’s clear to see why the Red Devils are so keen to get a player like Rakitic on board.

The Croatian international has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent years, with the player even cementing his place in Barcelona’s starting XI in that same time frame as well.

Rakitic has helped Barca win numerous La Liga titles and Copa Del Reys during his time at the Nou Camp, with the Croat also playing a part in the club’s 2015 Champions League title win as well.

The experience that Rakitic has under his belt is just another reason as to why United should be signing the Croatian, however given this report, is seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are going to have to up their offer if they are to bring the player to Old Trafford this summer.

Will United be successful in their pursuit of Rakitic? Only time will tell…