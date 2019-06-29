Manchester United are set to make an opening offer for one of the Premier League’s most talented youngsters, just days after confirming the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to the Daily Mail, United are set to make an opening offer for highly-rated Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff next week, it’s understood that the Red Devils will test the waters with the Magpies by offering in the region of £15m plus add-ons for the midfielder.

Longstaff made nine Premier League appearances for the Tyneside club last season after breaking through into the first-team under Rafa Benitez, given that the Spaniard’s exit from Newcastle has been confirmed; stars like Longstaff could eye the exit door if they believe the club are showing a lack of ambition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in desperate need of bolstering his central-midfield options ahead of next season; superstar Paul Pogba seems to be taking one step forward and two steps back with the Red Devils, Nemanja Matic has been inconsistent for the team and fan favourite Ander Herrera is leaving the club once his contract expires this summer.

Longstaff is a well-rounded midfielder that could add a lot to United’s squad, the ace looks as though he has all the tools to be a top box-to-box midfielder in the future.

United’s summer spending looks like it’s about to get into full swing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted young talents as the foundations of the major rebuild he has on his hands this summer.

The Red Devils announced the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace earlier today, according to BBC Sport, the deal is worth a staggering £50m – £45m of which is being paid up front to Palace.

Could Longstaff be United’s next signing this summer?