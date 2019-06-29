Meeting held: Barcelona could finalise €120m superstar signing next week

Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to securing the signing of Antoine Griezmann, as it’s reported a meeting was held last week with Atletico Madrid officials.

As noted by the Telegraph, the French international confirmed last month that he would be leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

SEE MORE: Manchester United set £54million asking price for star to seal Barcelona transfer

Speculation over his future has been rife since, with the 28-year-old coming off the back of another impressive season in which he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via L’Equipe, a meeting was held between Barcelona and Atleti officials last week and another is scheduled for next week over the possible €120m transfer of the World Cup winner to the Nou Camp.

It’s noted his release clause will fall from €200m on July 1, while Nelson Semedo could be included in the deal too as it’s importantly added that Griezmann could see the deal finalised next week after further talks between the two parties.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but Barcelona are seemingly not shy in spending big this summer, with BBC Sport noting that they’ve already splashed out €75m+ on Frenkie de Jong to bolster their midfield.

Should a deal go through, Griezmann will look to link up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the final third, but given his price-tag and likely demand for a starting berth under coach Ernesto Valverde, it remains to be seen what the knock-on effect of that is as the Catalan giants will surely need to balance the books too and make space in the squad.

While they successfully defended their La Liga title last season, their exit from the Champions League and Copa del Rey final defeat were two major red marks against the campaign.

In turn, changes are expected to the squad this summer and it sounds more and more likely that Griezmann could arrive to bolster Valverde’s attacking options.