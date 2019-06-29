Chelsea sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi has sent some Blues fans into override this evening, some fans think the star teased the extension of his contract.

Hudson-Odoi is currently on the sidelines after suffering a devastating injury in late April, according to The Independent, the teenage sensation could be facing a total of up to six months out.

Whilst some fans believe that the star’s cryptic post is about a contract extension, it’s highly likely that Hudson-Odoi was teasing his return from injury, some fans might have jumped the gun and got too ahead of themselves.

This post will only highlight to Chelsea’s hierarchy that handling the star’s contract situation is a pressing issue, the Blues need to tie down the star very soon or risk interest intensifying in the star from Europe’s elite.

Contract details loading I guess ??? can’t wait to see you sign boy — Chelsea4Ever (@wadja_roland) June 29, 2019

New contract Callum ?? ??? — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) June 29, 2019

Incoming news of contract extension? — Olusola ?? (@simplealash) June 29, 2019

New contract or fitness? — Eddie (@FrankMind26) June 29, 2019

The fact that Chelsea are facing a transfer ban could work wonders for Hudson-Odoi next season, the youngster is likely to be given a more important role in the first-team – especially since superstar Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid.

Hudson-Odoi will be raring to get back onto the pitch after his recovery from injury, the 18-year-old also broke into England’s senior team and the star will be hoping on a call from Gareth Southgate as soon as he’s back.