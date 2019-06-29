Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain as they plan on swooping should he seek an exit.

The 20-year-old has rapidly established himself as a fundamental figure for the Ligue 1 giants, bagging 60 goals and 32 assists in just 87 appearances.

Further, aside from the domestic honours that he has accumulated with PSG, he also won the World Cup with France last summer to further establish himself as one of the main stars of the sport moving forward.

However, Sport Mediaset claim that there is cause for concern for the French giants, as Mbappe may snub signing a contract extension to keep him at the club beyond 2022, and while that is obviously some time off still, it will be a concern sooner rather than later for them as they could be forced into a decision to sell or risk losing him for much less than he’s worth.

It’s added that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the matter, and club president Florentino Perez is ready to launch a big-money move if Mbappe pushes for an exit as that will potentially bring down his asking price, which is currently in excess of €200m.

Real Madrid have been busy this summer in rebuilding their squad for Zinedine Zidane, with Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy all arriving as they look to put the disappointment of last season firmly behind them.

While Mbappe seemingly won’t arrive in the more immediate future, it sounds as though Real Madrid are positioning themselves for a future swoop should it become apparent that he will leave PSG in search of a new challenge.