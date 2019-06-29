Man Utd are reportedly set to continue their busy summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils have already secured the £15m signing of Daniel James from Swansea City, while it’s reported by the same publication that they have agreed a £50m deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka too.

In turn, after a bitterly disappointing campaign last year, Solskjaer looks to have a clear strategy in mind when it comes to transfers this summer as he continues to add talented, young and hungry players with a long-term vision in mind.

That is seemingly reflected in the latest report on who they could target next, as the Evening Standard report the Norwegian tactician is keen on three more additions to his squad before next season, with Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff emerging as the two priorities.

It’s noted in the report that the Newcastle Utd youngster could be available for around £25m, while The Sun note that Fernandes is valued at £70m.

The pair are at two contrasting points in their respective careers though, with Fernandes, 24, bagging 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances last season as he enjoyed a superb campaign for Sporting Lisbon.

In contrast, Longstaff, 21, made just 13 appearances at senior level as he bagged two goals and one assist, but Man Utd have seemingly seen enough to suggest that he could be a key figure in the midfield for years to come.

The Standard note that the Red Devils have a favourable shot at signing the duo, while Solskjaer is said to be keen on landing one more player on top of that, with Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Christian Eriksen and Idrissa Gueye all specifically named as possible replacements for Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, if the latter leaves.

Further, after conceding a whopping 54 goals in just 38 Premier League games last season which gave them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides, the defence must surely be addressed too.

With that in mind, the report adds that Harry Maguire is United’s top option to bolster their backline and shore a leaky defence up, and surely if Longstaff and Fernandes were to arrive, the Leicester City man would be the next priority to address that glaring weakness.