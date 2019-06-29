Talks held: Arsenal prepare to launch offer for £80m-rated target keen on move

Arsenal are reportedly being tipped to make an offer for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer, and he is said to be eager to secure a switch to the Emirates.

The 26-year-old enjoyed another impressive season with the Eagles last year, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

However, in order to take his game to the next level and to compete on bigger stages, a move away from Selhurst Park seems inevitable eventually.

According to Sky Sports, the threat of that happening could be prominent for Palace this summer, as it’s suggested that early talks have been held over a possible switch to Arsenal.

It’s added that the Gunners are expected to launch an offer, but Zaha is said to be valued at £80m which will surely be a major obstacle to any deal regardless of the fact that it’s also suggested that he is keen on a ‘dream move’ to north London.

Further, it’s rightly pointed out that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the verge of a £50m move to Man Utd, and so losing two key players in one week isn’t going to reflect well on Palace and their fans will surely be less than impressed even if they raise huge amounts of money for the pair.

There could also be another serious issue with such a move as The Mirror have previously reported that Unai Emery may well only have around £40m to spend this summer, and so that would only cover half of Palace’s reported demands.

Whether the Spanish tactician opts to sacrifice players to raise funds or is forced to look elsewhere remains to be seen, as although Zaha would offer real width, pace, direct running and creativity on the flanks, that is a lot of money to be splashing out if their Premier League rival’s demands are met.