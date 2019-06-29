These Newcastle Utd fans fume over new managerial favourite, pundit reveals what Mike Ashley is looking for

It’s fair to say that the bookmakers making Roberto Martinez the new favourite for the Newcastle Utd job hasn’t gone down well with supporters.

The Magpies are in the market for a new manager after Rafa Benitez’s exit was confirmed last week with his contract set to expire this weekend.

SEE MORE: Mike Ashley puts DEADLINE on talks to speed up £350m Newcastle Utd takeover deal

In turn, the search starts for his successor, and with the bookies installing Martinez as the favourite for the time being, it hasn’t gone down at all well with these fans who were less than impressed.

Time will tell if the former Everton boss is willing to step down from the Belgium post to take charge on Tyneside, but he may well have work to do to win the fans over if does return to club management.

Roberto Martinez is the new favourite with the bookies to be next #NUFC manager — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) June 28, 2019

feel like pure shit, just want rafa back x — corey in the house (@boreycriggs) June 28, 2019

No thanks just want rafa back — Karen (@kazhenshall40) June 28, 2019

Every day there’s a new favourite , I just want Rafa back ? — Oliver Smith (@oliversmith1892) June 28, 2019

Will take 10 points from first 5 games then lose 10 on the bounce — David J G (@DavidJG00615083) June 29, 2019

God help us — condorman3 (@robbie3656) June 28, 2019

We would play decent football but concede 5 goals a game ??? — Steve (@steve17092251) June 28, 2019

I fucking hope not, terrible manager who is deluded as fuck — Carl Sanderson (@nufcsando) June 28, 2019

Would rather have Pards back. — Mark Reynolds ?? (@_markreynolds) June 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Danny Mills has shared his opinion on what owner Mike Ashley is essentially looking for from any new manager, and that is to ensure that Newcastle stay up next season.

“As we’ve seen from the past, sometimes Mike Ashley just makes the decision and that’s it, done and dusted,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Mike Ashley will appoint the manager that he thinks is right to keep them in the Premier League next season. That’s all he looks at, surviving in the Premier League. That makes it attractive if it’s going to be sold and at the right price.

“That will be his only concern.”

That’s sensible thinking from a business perspective with ongoing talks of a takeover at Newcastle, but ultimately it won’t be enough for the fans as those aren’t particularly lofty ambitions and it will only serve them with more ammunition to criticise Ashley.