Tottenham weighing up potential £37.6M transfer offer for Premier League midfielder

Spurs are said to be weighing up a potential move for Colombia and Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Lerma, who only joined the Cherries 12 months ago from La Liga side Levante, had an impressive first season at the Vitality stadium, form that has seemingly caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham.

According to Don Balon, Spurs are seriously considering making a move for the Colombian international, with it also being stated that the north London side could put in an offer of up to €42M (£37.6M).

Spurs don’t really need any more players of Lerma’s mould, as they already have stars like Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama in their ranks.

However, the club have been crying out for a replacement for Moussa Dembele ever since the Belgian departed the club, thus we can sort of see why they’re willing to pay so much to bring Lerma in.

Lerma made 30 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season, scoring twice and assisting once, as he helped Eddie Howe’s side avoid relegation and confirm their place as a Premier League side for another season.

Lerma’s ability to protect his defence and break up opposition play means he would be a great signing for Spurs, it just remains to be seen whether the club are successful in their pursuit of the Colombian.