Unai Emery eyeing move for ex-Chelsea stalwart to solve major issue in smart swoop

Arsenal are reportedly considering the option of trying to convince Gary Cahill to join them to shore up their leaky defence next season.

It was a real problem area for the Gunners last year as they conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, which in turn gave them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

SEE MORE: Arsenal star reveals classy gesture from Man Utd ace after suffering major blow

To put that into greater context, Man City and Liverpool conceded 45 goals combined, and so if Arsenal want to bridge that gap and compete for major honours, they have to be better defensively next season.

In a bid to add quality, experience and leadership, The Sun report that they could move for Cahill, with the 33-year-old now a free agent after leaving Chelsea this summer due to an expiring contract.

While the end of his stint at Stamford Bridge wasn’t ideal, the former England international played a crucial role in lot of success for the cub over the years and so he could yet have plenty left in the tank if a move to Arsenal was to materialise.

Importantly though, as pointed out by the Sun, with rumours that Unai Emery only has around £45m to spend this summer, bringing in Cahill on a free would be a smart move.

Time will tell if it materialises, but with an opportunity to perhaps continue to play in the Premier League and stay in London, it could be a challenge that Cahill jumps at as he may well be plying his trade at the Emirates next season.

He wouldn’t be the first Chelsea legend to do so, with Petr Cech calling time on his playing career this summer after moving to north London from Chelsea, before now going back to the Blues in his first role off the pitch.