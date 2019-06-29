It’s a big moment for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as he’s set to join Man Utd, and it evidently means a huge amount to his family too.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 21-year-old is said to have sealed a £50m move to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace this summer, as he begins the next chapter of his career.

SEE MORE: (Photos) First pictures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a Manchester United kit leaked

Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world is a major moment for any player, and it’s no different for the youngster as he arrived at Carrington on Friday to complete his medical, although there has been no official announcement from the club as of yet, as noted in the report above.

Nevertheless, it appears to be merely a matter of time before it arrives, and as seen in the video below which has gone viral on social media, the player himself and his family have been proudly posing for photos around the club’s training facility as they soak in the magnitude of this move.

It also shows that the England U21 international will wear the No.29 jersey at Man Utd, as he hopes to now see the deal officially announced and to get to work over the summer to prove his worth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and play a key role in getting the Red Devils back into the mix to compete for major trophies.

For now though, United fans will surely love to see this, as it shows a talented young player relishing the fact that he’s joining the club and it’s clear to see how much it means not just to him, but also to his family as Solskjaer seemingly has a clear transfer strategy in place this summer to bring in talented young players to build a long-term future with.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to become United’s second summer signing, following the arrival of fellow youngster Daniel James in a £15m switch from Swansea City earlier this month, as per BBC Sport.