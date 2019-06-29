Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez will be distraught tonight, the attacker’s penalty shootout miss proved to be decisive ad Uruguay crashed out of the Copa America vs Peru.

Suarez stepped up to take the first kick of the shootout and the former Liverpool’s star’s spot-kick was saved by Peru’s goalkeeper, the star aimed for the bottom corner but the goalkeeper read Suarez’s mind and dived down to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Peru went on to win the shootout 5-4, Suarez will have to deal with the fact that his miss was actually pivotal and decisive, no other players from either team missed from the spot.

Check out Suarez’s miss below:

Suarez misses Uruguay's first penalty!! Peru lead 1-0

Uruguay have squandered the chance to lift the Copa America before their golden generation of stars hang up their boots, the likes of Edinson Cavani, Suarez and Diego Godin are all approaching the end of their careers.

A Copa America triumph would’ve been a perfect ending to their international journeys.