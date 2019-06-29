Menu

Video: PSG’s Edinson Cavani produces horror miss for Uruguay in crucial Copa America clash

International Football
Posted by

PSG superstar Edinson Cavani had a moment to forget for Uruguay tonight, the usually prolific striker produced a horrific miss against Peru in today’s Copa America clash.

In the 23rd minute of tonight’s Copa America quarter-final, Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez showed off his talents by dazzling Peru’s defenders with some lovely skill before firing a shot on goal, the ex-Liverpool star’s effort was saved and Cavani followed up with a rebound.

Despite being less than five yards out the 32-year-old attacker somehow managed to blaze the ball over the crossbar, Cavani can be let off slightly for his horrendous miss because he was in fact in a offside position.

Check out Cavani’s shocking miss below:

Check out some reaction to the star’s horrible miss below:

Cavani will be hoping to fire Uruguay to the next stage of the competition tonight.

With the likes of Cavani, Suarez and Diego Godin approaching the end of their careers; this summer’s tournament gives La Celeste the chance to mark the end of a golden generation of players with a Copa America triumph.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Copa America Edinson Cavani Luis Suarez