PSG superstar Edinson Cavani had a moment to forget for Uruguay tonight, the usually prolific striker produced a horrific miss against Peru in today’s Copa America clash.

In the 23rd minute of tonight’s Copa America quarter-final, Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez showed off his talents by dazzling Peru’s defenders with some lovely skill before firing a shot on goal, the ex-Liverpool star’s effort was saved and Cavani followed up with a rebound.

Despite being less than five yards out the 32-year-old attacker somehow managed to blaze the ball over the crossbar, Cavani can be let off slightly for his horrendous miss because he was in fact in a offside position.

Check out Cavani’s shocking miss below:

??How did he miss?? Edinson Cavani with the best chance of the game so far! ?? Uruguay 0-0 Peru ?? at HT#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/12gmBxxgrs — Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 29, 2019

Check out some reaction to the star’s horrible miss below:

Cavani lays down a solid marker for miss of the tournament there. Loses his head and blasts it over the bar. — AS English (@English_AS) June 29, 2019

LMAO how did cavani sky that — ‘15 pen griffey ??????? (@erniee_c) June 29, 2019

No World-class striker has a catalogue of inconceivable misses to rival Edinson Cavani’s #URUPER — Des Norris (@PartidoPooper) June 29, 2019

Obligatory Cavani sitter miss from 5 yds out — dog (@bellevuedog) June 29, 2019

Cavani! What a horrible miss! — Gboye (@mcgboye) June 29, 2019

Cavani will be hoping to fire Uruguay to the next stage of the competition tonight.

With the likes of Cavani, Suarez and Diego Godin approaching the end of their careers; this summer’s tournament gives La Celeste the chance to mark the end of a golden generation of players with a Copa America triumph.