Video: Steven Gerrard shows he’s still got it as he bags superb goal in Rangers training

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard showed that he’s still very much got it, as he scored a fantastic goal in training for the Scottish Premier League side.

Gerrard, who was appointed Rangers manager last summer, showed that age is just a number, as he bagged a sumptuous goal for the Scottish side in training recently.

The goal saw a ball over the top find Gerrard, who finished on the volley with his left foot to show the world that form is temporary, and that class truly is permanent.

