New bid prepared: Arsenal close in on £25m transfer as star leaves club training camp to complete move

Arsenal are described as closing in on a transfer move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as they prepare a third bid of around £25million to meet his asking price.

According to the Sunday Post, as detailed in a tweet by Arsenal news account Arsenic, the Gunners’ latest bid should be around £20m plus £5m in add-ons, meeting Celtic’s demands for the 22-year-old defender.

BREAKING: #AFC are closing in on a deal for Kieran Tierney with a 20m + 5m add-ons bid according to The Sunday Post. The player has left Celtic's training camp in Austria and returned to the UK yesterday. — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) June 30, 2019

It also looks like Tierney himself is expecting things to move along now as he’s said to have left Celtic’s training camp in Austria to return to the UK.

This could be a very exciting signing for Arsenal if they get it done, with Tierney long looking one of the most exciting young players in Scotland.

Tierney certainly looks like he’s ready to compete at a higher level, and he’ll fill a key role at the Emirates Stadium if he joins.

Unai Emery needs better options at left-back as Nacho Monreal is ageing and tends to play centre-back more often now, while Sead Kolasinac has not looked convincing in his two seasons in north London.

If the Gunners can land a talent like Tierney for just £25m it could go down as one of the bargains of the summer.