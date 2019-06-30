Barcelona are reportedly set to make a sensational £100m+ move for one of Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammates, the star would make Barca’s attack even more frightening.

According to Spanish publication Sport via local radio station La Red, Argentina’s Copa America hero Lautaro Martinez is on Barcelona’s shortlist of strikers to provide competition to star Luis Suarez. It’s understood that the Catalan giants are prepared to pay a stunning €112m (£100.5m) to Inter Milan to secure the star’s signature.

Should Barcelona make a move to sign the prolific 21-year-old, Martinez’s value will have almost quadrupled in the space of a year. The ace, who came through the ranks at Argentina giants Racing Club, joined the Italian giants for a fee of €30m last year.

It will certainly take a mammoth bid from the Camp Nou outfit to convince Inter to part with Martinez, the ace is highly regarded and the Nerazzurri aren’t keen on selling the breakout star.

Whilst the star may not have as big a profile as some of Argentina’s other strikers, the 21-year-old has proved that he will always come up with the goods for La Albiceleste:

When you want to talk about making the most of opportunities… Lautaro Martínez – 6 goals in 10 appearances Mauro Icardi – 1 goal in 8 apps Paulo Dybala – 1 goal in 21 apps pic.twitter.com/jy1IkYQQXK — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) June 28, 2019

With superstar Luiz Suarez now 32 years old, the Catalan giants would be wise to start looking for a replacement for the Uruguayan talisman; Martinez certainly fits that bill and now could be the best time for the Blaugrana to make their move for the star as he looks determined to fire his country to a Copa America triumph.

Martinez will have established himself as one of South America’s biggest stars by the end of this tournament.