Chelsea agree new contract with exciting young star

One of Chelsea’s highly-rated academy stars has agreed a new contract with the Blues, the west London club look to be tying down their players following a transfer ban.
19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe has signed new long-term contract with the Blues, the midfielder has been capped at several youth levels for England and the academy star has been tipped to have a big future.
According to The Sun, Uwakwe has signed a three-year deal with the west London club and the Blues are also understood to have the option to extend the star’s deal by a further year.
The report also highlights that staff within the club hold the youngster in a very high regard, the ace will be hoping to break into the first-team in the near future and his exploits for Chelsea’s youth team in the past could lead to him being fast-tracked to the senior squad.
Whilst Chelsea haven’t officially announced the star’s contract renewal, the ace’s manager – Jamal Reid of Colossal Sports Management tweeted a video of the talented ace putting pen to paper on a new deal:
Congratulations @Tariq_uwakwe @ChelseaFC @chelseayouth @colossalsportsm signing a new deal. What a player and what a professional. More to come ????#colossal pic.twitter.com/9B4hNuw1EE
— Jamal Reid (@EliteJamal) June 28, 2019
The possible appointment of Frank Lampard at the Blues’ new manager, as well as a return to Stamford Bridge for Jody Morris as the legend’s assistant will be a boost for all of the club’s youngsters.
Morris is understood to be a big admirer of Uwakwe as the ace played a crucial role in the side that won the FA Youth Cup twice prior to Morris’ decision to join Lampard at Derby County.
Some fans may not have heard Uwakwe’s name in the past but the star has made quite the name for himself, it’s understood that the Blues rejected a loan-to-buy move from West Bromwich Albion in January.