Chelsea agree new contract with exciting young star

One of Chelsea’s highly-rated academy stars has agreed a new contract with the Blues, the west London club look to be tying down their players following a transfer ban.

19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe has signed new long-term contract with the Blues, the midfielder has been capped at several youth levels for England and the academy star has been tipped to have a big future.

According to The Sun, Uwakwe has signed a three-year deal with the west London club and the Blues are also understood to have the option to extend the star’s deal by a further year.

The report also highlights that staff within the club hold the youngster in a very high regard, the ace will be hoping to break into the first-team in the near future and his exploits for Chelsea’s youth team in the past could lead to him being fast-tracked to the senior squad.

Whilst Chelsea haven’t officially announced the star’s contract renewal, the ace’s manager – Jamal Reid of Colossal Sports Management tweeted a video of the talented ace putting pen to paper on a new deal: