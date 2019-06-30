Crystal Palace consider Liverpool transfer raid to replace Man United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly a fan of Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne as he looks to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his transfer to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old defender has finally completed an official transfer to Man Utd after lengthy speculation, and Palace should now have a great deal of money to spend on replacing him.

Wan-Bissaka will be a tough act to follow after a superb 2018/19 campaign at Selhurst Park, and it may be that the Eagles bring in an experienced name to plug that gap.

According to the Mail, Hodgson could turn to Liverpool outcast Clyne to fill that position, though it’s also suggested there are doubts over the 28-year-old.

Injuries have disrupted Clyne’s time at Anfield, and he was also part of the Bournemouth side beaten 5-3 by Palace last season during his time on loan with the Cherries.

Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez as options at right-back, while midfielder Fabinho could probably also fill in there if needed.

That means Clyne could likely be available if Palace do decide to step up their interest.