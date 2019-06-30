Deal close: Arsenal in ‘advanced negotiations’ with winger as Gunners look to tie up BARGAIN transfer

Arsenal are said to be in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi, as the Gunners look to seal a deal to bring him to the Emirates for nothing.

According to La Gazzette Du Fennec, Brahimi is in advanced talks with Arsenal regarding a move to the club, one that would cost Unai Emery’s side nothing considering the player’s deal with Porto runs out today.

The report also states that an announcement on the player’s future could be made following the African Cup of Nations, which means Gunners fans won’t have too long to wait to hear any news about the winger’s future.

Arsenal don’t exactly have a wealth of options to choose from out wide, thus bringing in Brahimi seems like a wise move from the north London club.

The Gunners don’t have too much to spend on new players this summer if reports are to be believed, an aspect that should make the idea of signing Brahimi a whole lot more attractive to Emery and Co considering he’s available on a free transfer from tomorrow.

Brahimi has been impressive for Porto these past few years, with the player bagging a total of 54 goals and 43 assists in 215 games in all competitions, a good return for a winger.

Last year the 29-year-old bagged 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Porto, as he aided the club in their attempts to win yet another Liga NOS title.

However, the player’s time with Porto has now come to an end, and it seems like his next destination could be north London if this report is anything to go off…