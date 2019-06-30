Ed Woodward leaks Manchester United’s summer transfer plans in email to Red Devils staff

Ed Woodward has reportedly accidentally leaked Man United’s summer transfer plans in an email that was sent to the club’s staff members.

United have already confirmed the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this summer, and it seems like the Red Devils’s transfer activity isn’t going to stop there.

According to the Telegraph, Woodward sent an internal email to all of United’s staff members ahead of the club announcing the arrival of Wan-Bissaka, with the Red Devils executive vice-chairman looking to set things straight through this.

However, Woodward seems to have leaked the club’s transfer plans for this summer, as in the email, it was noted that “the recruitment team – in conjunction with the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) – are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club.”

These words from Woodward may be hinting at the club signing more youngsters this summer, ones that have the potential to improve in due course, a lot like the players they’ve already brought in.

United fans will certainly be hoping that their side are going to be bringing in more players during the remainder of the summer window, something they definitely need to do given how they performed last year.

The Red Devils had one of their worst seasons in Premier League history last year, thus the club really do need to bolster their squad if they’re to prevent them from repeating last season’s campaign.

And it seems like the club are fully aware of this if Woodward’s email is anything to go off…