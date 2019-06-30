Talks held: £100m Manchester United transfer target directly offered to club in SECRET phone call

Manchester United will no doubt on red alert with transfer gossip emerging today that Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has called Real Madrid to discuss the sale of Christian Eriksen.

It was recently claimed that the £100million-rated Spurs playmaker wanted a big move to Old Trafford as a switch to the Bernabeu looked increasingly in doubt after their signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

However, Spanish outlet Marca now claim that Eriksen has been offered to Madrid by Levy in a secret phone call to the La Liga giants.

This comes as Eriksen enters into the final year of his Tottenham contract, having previously also gone public with his intention to leave north London in the near future.

“I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new,’ he recently told Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the biggest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham but I have also said that I would like to try something new.”

The Denmark international has been one of the best attacking players in Europe in recent years, and could undoubtedly strengthen United or Madrid.

Of course, it’s little surprise Spurs would probably much prefer to see Eriksen move to Spain than to strengthen one of their main top four rivals in England.

Still, MUFC fans will hope if Levy is looking to cash in on the 27-year-old now then that gives them an opportunity to hijack a move to Real with a good offer.