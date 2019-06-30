Liverpool & Man City pave way for Man United to finalise potential £70m transfer

Manchester United could get a clear run at signing Bruno Fernandes as reports claim Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have distanced themselves from a deal.

The Sporting Lisbon star had a superb 2018/19 season to attract links with the Premier League’s big clubs this summer, and it now looks as though it’s looking good for Man Utd.

According to the Express, Liverpool, Man City and Spurs seem to be out of the running, which could leave United alone in the race for Fernandes’ signature.

It’s previously been claimed by A Bola, as translated by the Sun, that the Portugal international, valued at around £70million, would rather move to Old Trafford than Anfield as he believes he’d have more chances to become a key player there.

That report also claims talks have been held between United and the player’s agent, so there may now be an opportunity to get this deal wrapped up.

It certainly seems true that MUFC need Fernandes more, given the below-par performances of the likes of Paul Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic last season.

Still, some Liverpool fans could be disappointed as the 24-year-old might also have been an upgrade on Naby Keita, who was slow to get going in his first year with the Reds.

Man City could also perhaps have done with a signing like Fernandes as a long-term replacement for David Silva, who confirmed to the Mirror recently that next season would be his last at the Etihad Stadium.