‘I hope I can stay as long as possible’ – Chelsea ace confirms intention to stay despite having just one year left on deal

Chelsea and Spain winger Pedro has confirmed his intentions to stay with the club as long as possible as he enters the final year of his Blues deal.

According to the Daily Star, Pedro now has just 12 months left on his current deal with the west London club, however this haven’t lead to the player wanting to depart Stamford Bridge any time soon.

Speaking about his future with Chelsea, Pedro stated “I’ve got one year left on my contract at Chelsea. And I hope I can stay there as long as possible.”

Pedro has been a good servant for Chelsea ever since he joined the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, thus we’re sure Blues fans will be glad to hear that the player has no intentions of leaving any time soon.

Since moving to the club, the Spaniard has managed to clock up a total of 41 goals and 25 assists in 183 appearances, helping the club win a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a Europa League title in that time.

Pedro, despite being 31 years old, still has a lot to offer to Chelsea, and we’re sure the club will be keen to keep him after next summer.

Last year, Pedro bagged 13 goals and five assists in all competitions, showing that he can still put in solid performances for the club despite him getting on a bit.