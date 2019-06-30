Inter Milan readying €110M transfer offer for Real Madrid duo as Conte looks to bolster key area of squad

Inter Milan are said to be preparing a €110M transfer offer for Real Madrid duo Isco and Dani Ceballos, with manager Antonio Conte eager to bolster his midfield options.

Conte was appointed manager of Inter recently, and it seems like the Italian already has his eyes on a few players to improve his squad ahead of next year’s Serie A campaign.

According to Don Balon, Conte has asked Inter to bring in more midfielders this summer, with the Italian giants said to be readying a €110M offer for Los Blancos duo Isco and Ceballos.

If Inter were to get a deal over the line for Isco and Ceballos, it’d certainly give Conte’s options to pick from in the middle of the park a huge boost.

Both Isco and Ceballos didn’t have the best of campaigns for Real last year, thus it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the duo leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming months.

Real are currently undergoing a big squad overhaul this summer, with the club bringing in stars like Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic thus far.

And in order to continue this overhaul, Real are surely going to need to sell some players in order to raise some funds.

And it seems like they could’ve had their prayers answered in the form of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan.