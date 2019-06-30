Juventus set to battle Man United in race to seal transfer of €50M midfield general

Juventus are interested in bringing in Croatia and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, a player who’s also wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United.

According to Don Balon, the Old Lady are keen to bring in Rakitic before this summer’s end, however it seems like Juve are going to have to battle United in the race to sign the player.

As per Sport, United have already seen a €35M offer for the midfielder rejected, with Barcelona keen to bring in €50M if they are to get rid of the Croat this summer.

It’s easy to see why Rakitic is wanted by two of the world’s biggest clubs, as the 31-year-old has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent years.

Rakitic has been a mainstay in Barca’s starting XI for a number of seasons now, with the player helping the club win numerous La Liga and Copa Del Rey titles, as well as Champions League title.

The Italian giants didn’t have the best of campaigns last year despite winning yet another Serie A title.

The club failed to win either of the Champions League or the Coppa Italia despite having one of the best squads in the world, something that looked like it could’ve contributed to the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

And it looks like the club are looking to avoid a repeat of that next season by bolstering their squad as much as possible.

Will Juventus or United win the race to sign Rakitic this summer? Looks like only time will tell…