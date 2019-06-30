Medical today: Leeds United close in on Premier League duo, third signing also linked

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the transfers of Brighton defender Ben White and Manchester City winger Jack Harrison.

Reports claim the Championship side will have White undergo a medical today ahead of completing his move, while Harrison’s arrival should be sealed tomorrow.

This looks an exciting double deal by Leeds as Marcelo Bielsa will look to make up for last season’s disappointment with another big push for promotion to the Premier League.

Bielsa recently signed a new contract at the end of last season with the understanding that the club would strengthen in the transfer market, and that seems to be be working out well.

It’s also claimed Leeds are targeting Wolves star Helder Costa as another top class addition from the Premier League.