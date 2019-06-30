Liverpool tipped to seal STUNNING £150million transfer despite quiet start to the summer by Klopp

A football finance expert has tipped Liverpool to be able to spend big and pull a £150million signing out of the hat if they want to this summer.

The Reds have made a quiet start to this transfer window, signing only highly-rated young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg so far.

They have since distanced themselves from transfer rumours linking them with Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, and the line from the club seems very much to be that major changes to their Champions League-winning squad look unlikely.

In fairness, Liverpool certainly don’t look in need of too much strengthening in any particular area, with Jurgen Klopp’s side conquering Europe and also coming to within just a point of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Still, LFC should also be in a good financial situation and it has been suggested they’d be prepared to pay up if the right player became available.

Bruno Fernandes is one who’s been mentioned as a possibility, and Kieran Maguire suggests something big like that shouldn’t be written off.

“Liverpool finished second in the Premier League and actually generated more money from TV from the Premier League than Manchester City because they were on television live more often,” he told the Express.

“Combine that with the additional revenue from the Champions League, and Liverpool’s cash reserves are high.

“They can sign practically anybody they choose. If Jurgen Klopp feels there are still one or two places missing in terms of the squad, they could spend £50m-£60m on a player today, absolutely.

“They could spend another £150m if they wanted to this summer.

“I think Jurgen Klopp is very pleased with the squad and he’s also had some absolute bargains in the likes of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold who came through the academy, and those two alone will have saved £100m.

“So it’s not just about spending big, it’s spending smart as well, which you’ve got to give the club credit for.”