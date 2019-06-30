Manchester United confident of signing £25m star dismayed by recent development at current club

Manchester United are reportedly confident that an offer of around £25million could be enough to clinch the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The promising 21-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils several times recently, and it now looks like their pursuit of the youngster has been given a real boost.

According to the Daily Star, Longstaff has been left bitterly disappointed by the departure of Rafael Benitez as manager, and will wait to see who comes in in his place before making a final decision on his future.

However, it’s looking good for Man Utd as it may well be hard for the Magpies to replace such a big name and impress players like Longstaff when bigger teams could come calling.

The young Englishman looks like he really fits the bill for MUFC right now, following on from the club signing another highly-rated British talent in the form of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With United yet to really replace Michael Carrick as the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred struggle, it’s clear to see how Longstaff could fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.