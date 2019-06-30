Manchester United interested in potential £180m investment in England duo to follow Wan-Bissaka transfer

Manchester United remain in the hunt for some big names in this summer’s transfer window after getting deals done for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

For Red Devils fans concerned that these are not proven enough players to help the club bridge the gap between themselves and Liverpool and Manchester City, it seems there’s good news.

Following the announcement of the Wan-Bissaka transfer, its’s claimed that exciting young England pair Jadon Sancho and Declan Rice remain targets for the club this summer, according to the Telegraph.

These could be expensive signings to try for, however, with Forbes recently claiming a renewed pursuit of Sancho, likely to cost around £100million, would require the club to cash in on Paul Pogba first.

Rice, meanwhile, has also been linked with Man Utd for around £80m by the Sun in recent times, and, like Sancho, is another of the finest young players in Europe right now.

Unlike Wan-Bissaka and James, however, the pair are more proven at the highest level, so look well worth the big potential investment.

And it may well be that the Pogba sale could be on the cards, with another report from the Sun claiming the Frenchman is set for crunch talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, during which he’s expected to beg for a move away, while he has an asking price of £120m.

Sport have also just linked Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic with MUFC as Solskjaer is said to be uneasy about the Pogba situation and eyeing a replacement.

This could all point towards United soon having plenty to spend from Pogba’s sale, which might explain links with ambitious targets such as Sancho and Rice.