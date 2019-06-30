Menu

“The curse is over” – Why some Manchester United fans believe their luck could finally be about to turn

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Coping with the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson was never going to be easy, but Manchester United shot themselves in the foot with a rocket launcher by getting the first big decision wrong.

On the 9th of May 2013, the Red Devils appointed David Moyes on a six-year contract.

SIX years.

As you’ll no doubt have seen on the Twittersphere today, that deal finally expires today. And what a six years it’s been. Moyes’ achievements at Old Trafford include signing Marouane Fellaini, winning the Community Shield, leading for two minutes against Bayern Munich, and then, well, getting sacked…over five years ago now.

The remainder of that six-year contract has been spent at Real Sociedad (where, to be fair, he got a 1-0 win over Barcelona’s 2014/15 treble winners), Sunderland (18.6% win percentage), and most recently West Ham.

More Stories / Latest News

Still, even if he hasn’t been doing actual work at Man Utd for the duration of his contract, it seems his dark influence has continued to haunt the club: Phil Jones on corners; Ashley Young captain; Scott McTominay in defence; Marouane Fellaini leading the line. Moyes’ spirit has corrupted the minds of even some previously great managers.

But, could it now be all over? Is today’s date key to lifting the curse? These MUFC fans are hopeful, and after the six years they’ve had, you can’t blame them for trying to find some faintest hope to cling to…

More Stories David Moyes Jose Mourinho Louis van Gaal Marouane Fellaini Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sir alex ferguson