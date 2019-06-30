“The curse is over” – Why some Manchester United fans believe their luck could finally be about to turn

Coping with the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson was never going to be easy, but Manchester United shot themselves in the foot with a rocket launcher by getting the first big decision wrong.

On the 9th of May 2013, the Red Devils appointed David Moyes on a six-year contract.

SIX years.

As you’ll no doubt have seen on the Twittersphere today, that deal finally expires today. And what a six years it’s been. Moyes’ achievements at Old Trafford include signing Marouane Fellaini, winning the Community Shield, leading for two minutes against Bayern Munich, and then, well, getting sacked…over five years ago now.

The remainder of that six-year contract has been spent at Real Sociedad (where, to be fair, he got a 1-0 win over Barcelona’s 2014/15 treble winners), Sunderland (18.6% win percentage), and most recently West Ham.

?? David Moyes since he signed his 6-year contract with Man Utd… – Sacked by Man Utd – Sacked by Real Sociedad – Relegated Sunderland and resigned – Reached his 200th Premier League win – Left West Ham after 6 months Today, that contract ends.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/1mPxoDDvVu — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 30, 2019

Still, even if he hasn’t been doing actual work at Man Utd for the duration of his contract, it seems his dark influence has continued to haunt the club: Phil Jones on corners; Ashley Young captain; Scott McTominay in defence; Marouane Fellaini leading the line. Moyes’ spirit has corrupted the minds of even some previously great managers.

But, could it now be all over? Is today’s date key to lifting the curse? These MUFC fans are hopeful, and after the six years they’ve had, you can’t blame them for trying to find some faintest hope to cling to…

Moyes curse is over. New beginnings https://t.co/ALffYosCNr — SIRE® (@SIR3_) June 30, 2019

David Moyes contract officially expires today. What if that contract was a curse on the club that’s just been released. Lingard turns in to peak Kaka, Rashford = Brazilian Ronaldo and Phil Jones is actually Duncan Edwards reincarnated. Sounds plausible. — Starkey Armani (@StarkeyArmani) June 30, 2019

Today marks the last day of David Moyes' initial six-year contract given to him by #mufc. Hopefully, the curse is now lifted ?? pic.twitter.com/jA7HkVIC83 — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) June 30, 2019

