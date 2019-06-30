“What’s the board smoking?” – Manchester United star set for talks over new contract and these Red Devils fans are furious

First, the good news: Manchester United are reportedly close to tying down exciting young forward Marcus Rashford down to a new contract.

The bad news: Unfortunately, it seems the club will try to negotiate a new deal for Jesse Lingard next, according to a report from ESPN.

The England international does not exactly look like he deserves an extension or a pay rise or anything of the sort after a hugely underwhelming 2018/19 season.

And many Man Utd fans are equally annoyed and baffled by the report suggesting he could now be rewarded for this total lack of form.

Lingard may not even be as assured of his place next season with the arrival of exciting young Welsh winger Daniel James this summer.

The two both tend to play on the right flank, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably do well to put his trust in James, a real player for the future, rather than a 26-year-old who seems to be going nowhere.

Here’s how loads of MUFC supporters on Twitter are taking the news…

What’s the board smoking? — Seun Connery (@Badman_papi) June 30, 2019

2 goals since December. Gets a new contract. Okay. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) June 30, 2019

Jesus fucking Christ

Where did we go wrong? — #GlazersOut?????? (@MeekPhilGH) June 30, 2019

Imagine giving lingard (who does fuck all) a new contract but not Herrera who put his everything in for the club ????? — Conal Dwyer (@ConalDwyer7) June 30, 2019

should be sacked instead. shambles. thought Ole wanted players with the right character. oh wait, the manager has no control at United cause Woodward does what he wants and Lingard sells shirts to 12 year olds so he's not going anywhere.. — Stelios ? (@_Steli0s) June 30, 2019

Just hope this is not true. RT @utdreport: Jesse Lingard is pencilled in for the next round of contract renewals at #mufc. Formal talks haven't started yet #mulive [espn] — Michael Tiger. (@tigawoo19) June 30, 2019

If Jesse Lingard gets a new contract before De Gea I’m gonna lose my fucking shit!! — McSauce (@Unitedevil1) June 30, 2019

Oh for christ sake. I’m not surprised because Ole is massively incompetent but Lingard is absolutely not good enough to even be a squad player https://t.co/VTs3fZgcXK — NORWEGIAN SHERWOOD (@noncelona) June 30, 2019

Shows the standards at United unfortunately — ?™? (@iseekwisdm) June 30, 2019