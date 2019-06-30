Menu

“What’s the board smoking?” – Manchester United star set for talks over new contract and these Red Devils fans are furious

First, the good news: Manchester United are reportedly close to tying down exciting young forward Marcus Rashford down to a new contract.

The bad news: Unfortunately, it seems the club will try to negotiate a new deal for Jesse Lingard next, according to a report from ESPN.

The England international does not exactly look like he deserves an extension or a pay rise or anything of the sort after a hugely underwhelming 2018/19 season.

And many Man Utd fans are equally annoyed and baffled by the report suggesting he could now be rewarded for this total lack of form.

Lingard may not even be as assured of his place next season with the arrival of exciting young Welsh winger Daniel James this summer.

The two both tend to play on the right flank, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably do well to put his trust in James, a real player for the future, rather than a 26-year-old who seems to be going nowhere.

Here’s how loads of MUFC supporters on Twitter are taking the news…

